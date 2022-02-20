Real Madrid Thrash Alaves

Real Madrid dug deep in a 3-0 home win against lowly Alaves, scoring all three in the last 27 minutes of the game after the visitors gave them a few scares early on and threatened to pull off an upset at the Bernabeu stadium.

Madrid entered Saturday’s match on frayed nerves following their loss at Paris Saint-Germain in Champions League play earlier in the week, and a listless first half on Saturday led to boos and jeers among the Real Madrid fans.

Marco Asensio roused the Bernabeu in the 63rd minute with a brilliant curled shot into the top right corner from outside the box.

Vinicius Junior extended the lead a few moments later, and Karim Benzema added one more with a last-minute penalty kick.

The LaLiga leaders moved up to 57 points from 25 games, seven ahead of Sevilla and 14 clear of Real Betis — both of whom have a game in hand over Real.

Champions Atletico Madrid are fourth with 42 points, three more than Barcelona.- espn