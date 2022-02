Zanu PF Plans To Disrupt Chamisa Star Rally

By- There are leaked audio recordings of Zanu PF officials plotting to work with ZRP to disrupt Nelson Chamisa’s CCC star rally to be held in Highfields today.

The audio has gone viral on various social media platforms.

ZRP has also set stringent conditions Chamisa’s Sunday rally.

The police have said that they warned that they would disperse the gathering if the conditions were not met.