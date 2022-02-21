Bosso Dismiss WhaWha

Highlanders picked their first win of the season after beating WhaWha 2-0 in a matchday 4 encounter played at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Bosso had lost two games and drew one in their first three games of the campaign.

The Bulawayo giants grabbed an early lead through Nqobizitha Masuku’s free kick in the second minute.

Masuku come back again on the half hour and netted the second one for Tshilamoya.

WhaWha, on the other end, failed to create any meaningful chance in the first half and went to the break trailing.

The visitors continued struggling in the second half and never had any shot on target for the rest of the match as Bosso continued controlling the possession.

The result saw Highlanders moving to four points on the log, while WhaWha remained winless in the campaign.

Elsewhere, Manica Diamonds’ perfect start to the season came to an end after losing 2-1 to Herantals.

Cranborne Bullets drew 0-0 against ZPC Kariba and Tenax beat Bulawayo City 2-0.

Results:

Highlanders 2-0 Whawha

Herentals 2-1 Manica Diamonds

Cranborne Bullets 0-0 ZPC Kariba

Triangle United 0-0 Harare City

Tenax 2-0 Bulawayo City- Soccer24 Zimbabwe