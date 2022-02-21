CCC Pledges To Improve Teachers Welfare

By A Correspondent- Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has urged teachers not to be intimidated by the Government for asking for a living wage.

Last week, the Zimbabwe Public Service Commission (PSC) gave all teachers, deputy heads and heads of schools who are on strike to report for duty by Tuesday 22 February 2022 or be deemed to have resigned from the service.

Thousands of teachers have not reported for duty since schools reopened on 7 February, demanding the restoration of the pre-October 2018 salaries.

Addressing thousands of CCC supporters who braved the high daytime temperatures to throng the Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfield, Harare this Sunday, Chamisa said he will restore teachers’ salaries if voted into office. He said:

I know that teachers are suffering, workers are suffering. Teachers are not asking for much, they are just asking government to pay it the same amount they got under (late President Robert) Mugabe, under then finance minister Tendi Biti but they are now being beaten, threatened, they are now being fired and accused of being sent by Chamisa.

If people get hungry they have every right to ask for food. Teachers go ahead and get angry, do not be intimidated.

The moment we get into governance we will pay you what you were being paid by Mugabe or more because teachers are the backbone of a nation.

Chamisa, a 44-year-old lawyer and pastor, formed CCC in January, making a break from the country’s longtime opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

His maiden rally as CCC leader attracted thousands of people despite police mounting roadblocks on major roads leading to the venue.