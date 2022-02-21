HH “Ignores” Mnangagwa

By-Zanu PF recently sent a delegation to Lusaka, Zambia, led by Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu in an attempt to improve diplomatic relations with the neighbouring country’s ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).

This comes after main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, who is reported to be close to Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema’s ruling UPND, launched a new party, the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC).

The NewsHawks reported sources on both sides of the Zambezi River as saying the Zanu PF delegation visited Lusaka this week.

The delegation included the party’s secretary for foreign affairs Simbarashe Mumbengegwi and secretary for finance Patrick Chinamasa.

Part of the agenda of the meeting included formal party-to-party introductions; developing a fraternal relationship between the two parties which never existed and opening new lines of communication for engagement, among items.

A source told The NewsHawks:

There were many issues that arose during the meeting that Zanu PF sought. However, for Zanu PF the bottom line was sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs – a Mugabeist philosophy and mindset that still lingers on, while also isolating the CCC in. the process.

For the UPND, it was the issues that Hichilema campaigned on that mattered the most: Democracy, good governance, anti-corruption and economic reform, as well human right and change.

That is why in the end, there was no meeting of minds. Both parties hold mutual contempt for each other, hence worlds apart.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF are reportedly worried Hichilema would snub them and support Nelson Chamisa’s CCC.

Zanu is worried Hichilema will become part of a network in the region that may support change in the region and fund the opposition, including the CCC.

Hichilema campaigned on the ticket of democracy, good governance, anti-corruption and reform – values and issues the Zanu PF-led government detests.