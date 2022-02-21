I Will Lead Nation Whether You Like It Or Not, President Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa has said Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa does not own the country .

Mr Mnangagwa has claimed the opposition will never rule.

However, President Chamisa has pointed out that the Zanu PF leader is not God and he will not remain in office forever.

Addressing thousands of Citizens’ Coalition For Change supporters at Zimbabwe Grounds on Sunday, President Chamisa said :

I am going to lead the nation whether you like it or not, you cannot stop the power of the people.

You say what happened in Zambia cannot happen here in Zimbabwe why then did you travel to Zambia?

You will not rule forever, you are not a super human being.”

President Chamisa added:

“In the new Zimbabwe there is no room for police brutality. We will not allow police officers to brutalize citizens . We will do away with unnecessary roadblocks- We will introduce digital policing…”