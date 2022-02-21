Mnangagwa Spooks Haunt Ricky Fire

Tinashe Sambiri|Rising contemporary musician Ricky Fire has received threats from suspected State security agents following his open allegiance to Citizens’ Coalition For Change.

Ricky Fire thrilled thousands of CCC supporters at President Nelson Chamisa’s rally in Harare on Sunday.

“Ricky Fire, the Zimbabwean artist who has come out in full support of people’s suffering and performed at today’s #CCC star rally receives threats from what appears to be state security agents,” CCC said in a statement.

CCC vice chairperson Hon Job Sikhala also challenged State agents to stop tormenting Ricky Fire.

“Stop threatening Ricky Fire.

It won’t end well !!!”