Police Arrest One-year Old Baby For “Disrupting Flow Of Traffic”

Tinashe Sambiri|Overzealous police details on Saturday arrested 80 Citizens’ Coalition For Change(CCC) members in the ancient city of Masvingo.

The CCC members were arrested for conducting a door- to -door campaign programme in Masvingo Urban Constituency.

“More than 80 members who include ward 4 candidate Aleck Tabe, former Masvingo Central Mp Jeffryson Chitando and ward 7 candidate Richard Musekiwa were arrested for conducting a door -to -door campaign programme.

Aysha Nemadziwa was arrested with her one-year old baby.

The cops were armed with AK 47 assault rifles.

Our members were charged with obstructing flow of traffic,” CCC said in a statement.

The arrested members were fined RTGS $ 2000 each.