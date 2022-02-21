President Chamisa’s rally hits 4 million viewers in few hours and 60 000 attendance

Share

Despite Zanu PF and security forces jamming the internet and putting roadblocks to deny Chamisa’s supporters access to rally.

As SABC 404, ZimParly, ZimLive, Zimeye, Radio Change and other internation and local new channels cover Chamisa’s rally

21 February 2022

Wezhira Munya

Since the announcement of bye elections by Zanu PF president Mnangagwa, there was political discourse around which is a powerful and popular political party in Zimbabwe. The question could not be answered because of COVID-19 induced lockdown.

However, the COVID-19 lockdown was uplifted and now political parties are allowed to participate freely except Citizens Coalition for Change whose campaigns across Zimbabwe has been met with police brutality.

Politics is a game of numbers. Numbers shapes people’s perceptions about the party, it’s popularity and election performance.

A lot had changed since 2018, harmonised elections where President Chamisa contested under MDC Alliance banner and had over 2million votes. Zanu PF president had over 2million votes and MDC T led by Khupe had

45 000 votes.

However, Zanu PF under Mnangagwa and MDC T had an agenda to destroy President Chamisa and MDC Alliance. Their plan was successfully executed by Constitutional court, where President Chamisa was regarded as illegitimate MDC T leader. The Constitutional court gave MDC T leadership to Khupe on acting basis. In December 2019, Zanu PF sponsored MDC T with Zupco buses and money to hold ordinary congress. The congress was marred by massive vote rigging and violence by Mwonzora faction against Khupe , Komichi and Mudzuri. Mwonzora became the president of MDC T. To consolidate his power Mwonzora vindictively used recalls as his weapon to instil fear in elected MDC Alliance councillors and members of Parliament. He successfully recalled members of Parliament and councillors who showed their support to president Chamisa. To incapacitate President Chamisa, Zanu PF and MDC T Mwonzora collectively stole political funds , Harvest House, Alliance name, party symbols, provincial party offices , party cars and other aspects from President Chamisa.

However, Zanu PF and MDC T failed to steal millions of voters and supporters from President Chamisa. To support this argument, yesterday 60 000 vibrant yellow submarine supporters attended Chamisa’s rally. This is despite police brutality and roadblocks. Surely, political capital are the people.

A day before the rally, 70 Chamisa’s supporters were arrested in Masvingo, 13 supporters arrested in Harare on 18th February 2022 and one supporter in Harare East was beaten by Zanu PF violent thugs.

Contrary, MDC T led by Mwonzora had its first rally at Zororo ground in Harare without any intimidation from police and busing people but only 300 people attended. Last week on Saturday 19th February 2022, MDC T led by Mwonzora held its rally in Phelandaba Hall, the oldest and smallest hall in Bulawayo. It has sitting capacity of 70 people.

On the other hand, Zanu PF held its first bye election rally in Epworth in Harare where thousands supporters were bused from as far as Mutare and Masvingo.

Both Zanu PF and MDC T Mwonzora’s rally had a positive coverage on ZBC TV.

But, yesterday, Chamisa’s supporters walked to Zimbabwe grounds, some use their private cars and some used bicycles. Police was on full force denying supporters access to the rally venue. Due to resilience and love for their party, 60 000 congregated and president Chamisa delivered one of his best speeches.

Although internet was jammed, President Chamisa’s supporters who were denied access to attended the rally physically depended on internet platforms: Approximately over 4 million people followed president Chamisa’s rally.

Random stats are as follows: 54 000 viewers watched ZimParly, 15 000 watched Zimeye, 80 000 viewers followed Radio Change, Millions followed SABC 404 which covered Chamisa’s rally on 1pm and 6pm news bulletin and had CCC spokesperson at 9pm special program yesterday. Studio 7 also had many viewers following CCC rally news.

In politics, there is no bad publicity, yesterday, ZBC TV 8pm news covered president Chamisa’s rally in a negative way. The headline of ZBC T news reads: “Chamisa urge his supporters to topple the government”. President Chamisa never said this in his speech yesterday.