Teachers Boycott Marking As ZIMSEC Fails To Release Allowances

Tinashe Sambiri|ZIMSEC is battling to pay teachers currently marking both Ordinary Level and Advanced Level examinations, it has emerged.

There is furore following failure by troubled ZIMSEC to pay markers stipulated allowances.

The markers accuse ZIMSEC of hoodwinking them.

“Own goals don’t come this easy. ZIMSEC has just paid resident markers RTGS9k and non-resident markers RTGS19k, as living allowances.

When failure hits you, it doesn’t announce. This is total failure on the leadership at ZIMSEC. Markers have walked out in most venues,” Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe(PTUZ) observed.

PTUZ also denounced intimidation and harassment of educators by the Zanu PF regime.

“No sane parent can blame teachers. The demands by teachers are NOT illegal. The current problem has a name; it is called the Gvt of Zimbabwe, represented by @ZimTreasury.”

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe has also condemned the disruption of its meeting by unruly Zanu PF members.

” Zanu pf thugs disrupted a lawful meeting that was being conducted by

@ARTUZ_teachers

no amount of intimidation will destroy teachers resolve we remain bold and determined no “cops and robbers” tactics will stop the battle for $540.”