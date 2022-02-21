Woman Launches Ambitious Voter Registration Programme

A 39-year-old woman from Bulawayo’s Pumula South suburb has launched a solo campaign to encourage eligible residents to register to vote ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Cora Ndebele launched a campaign titled “Be registered voter campaign, no to harbouring non-registered voters in our homes” to target women to ensure they influence their family members to register.

Ndebele told CITE that her campaign was motivated by the low numbers of registered people in Bulawayo and the Matabeleland regions that may result in the provinces losing constituencies in the delimitation exercise set for this year. She said:

We, women, are the ones who bear the burden of suffering of all kinds yet as women we also make things happen at our homes.

We turn a house into a home in the same vein, let’s encourage all our family members to be responsible and register and appear on the voters roll.

Ndebele warned that if the situation doesn’t improve, women could withhold certain privileges from their partners. She added:

Your ‘hubby’ that we love so much, should register. If not ingubo kazitholi (not to sexual intercourse) until he is registered. He must show you his registration slip to show that he is registered.

Even our boyfriends, bosisi should register. You can’t be in love with an irresponsible citizen. No hugs, kisses and everything until he is registered.

Our tenants should be registered, if not give them notice or they show you their registration slip to prove he or she is a responsible citizen.

Zimbabwe has a total of 210 constituencies of which only 38 of them are in the three Matabeleland provinces – Bulawayo (12), Matabeleland South (13) and Matabeleland North (13).

The remainder is spread across the seven other provinces outside Matabeleland, namely the three Mashonaland provinces (East, West and Central), Manicaland, Midlands, Masvingo and Harare.- CITE