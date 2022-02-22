Chief Chilonga In Deadly Accident At Bridge, 3 People Missing

Chief Chilonga was involved in an accident here at Chilonga Bridge at 4pm on Monday when his pickup truck sunk while attempting to cross this River, according to a local report. The chief survived but one person was confirmed dead and 3 others are missing – @NyikoWakaChauk3 pic.twitter.com/lszjJvIGqG — ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 22, 2022

This happened around 16hrs on Monday at Chilonga crossing.

Chief Chilonga Tiyani failed an attempt to cross the river driving his D4D. It’s reported by eyewitneses that he tried to cross the small bridge but in the middle of the river is where his car was swept by heavy water and went deep down.

1 person was confirmed dead on the scene and other bodies of 3 are still to be found. The driver, Chief Chilonga survived after managing to swim out from the deep.

At the time of the ZimEye interview, villagers were still stuck the scene searching for the remaining bodies.

VIDEO BELOW