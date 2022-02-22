Cyclone Yellow Chamisa sweeps through Gokwe, Kwekwe this weekend

22 February 2022

Wezhira Munya

The popular and charismatic President Nelson Chamisa and Citizens Coalition For Change members will have two by elections rally in Midlands Province.

According to information posted on Facebook page by Citizens Coalition for Change spokesperson advocate Fadzai Mahere , President Chamisa will address huge crowds in Gokwe this coming Saturday and Kwekwe on Sunday.

Advocate Mahere writes, “#YellowSunday. Thank you ALL for your overwhelming support at our Harare Province by-election campaign launch rally! …. This weekend , we head to Gokwe (Sat) & Kwekwe (sun)! Details to follow”.

Gokwe and Kwekwe have vaccancies for members of Parliament after Matendadanda of Zanu PF was demoted as national commissar and redeployed to be an ambassador in Mozambique and Kwekwe has a vaccant due to death of hon. Matambanadzo.

In Kwekwe , President Chamisa’s party is being represented by youthful and female candidate Judith Mubaiwa. Judith Mubaiwa is popular in Kwekwe. Zanu PF have resorted to intimidation few days ago, Zanu PF stole Judith Mubaiwa’s campaign and it was later recovered.

Kwekwe and Gokwe rallies will prove that President Chamisa and Citizens Coalition for Change party are popular beyond Harare.

In Harare on Sunday, President Chamisa addressed 60 000 strong supporters.