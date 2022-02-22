Desperate Mwonzora Pushes For GNU

Share

MDC Alliance president Douglas Mwonzora has revealed that talks between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his party to form a government of national unity (GNU) were at an advanced stage.

Mwonzora made the remarks at his weekend rally at Pelandaba Hall in Bulawayo, adding that he would not seek to be prime minister (PM) in the proposed GNU.

“I presented Mnangagwa with a letter with 21 points spelling out the kind of Zimbabwe that we want as a party. Very soon, there shall be talks of dialogue. I went back to meet him in January, as MDC-T. I am not involved in these talks so that I become PM, or that some of our MPs can become ministers, but we want to bring peace and prosperity to the country,” Mwonzora said.

“All conflicts that have bedevilled the country in the past have been resolved through dialogue like the talks that culminated in a GNU.”

Mwonzora told his supporters that he regretted the split between him and his former deputy, Thokozani Khupe, who has now declared herself the MDC-T leader.

MDC Alliance national chairperson Morgen Komichi said the last battle for the party after winning several court cases against the then MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa would be to win the 2023 elections.

Bulawayo mayor Solomon Mguni and Nketa Emganwini MP Phelela Masuku, who is now the provincial chairperson of the party, as well as other MPs belonging to Mwonzora’s party attended the event.

The party fielded eight candidates for council seats who will contest in the March 26 by-elections.- NewsDay Zimbabwe