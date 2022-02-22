Grace Mugabe Spotted At Sarah Mahoka Funeral

By- Zimbabwe’s former First Lady was spotted at the funeral of her close ally, Sarah Mahoka.

Mahoka died last week near Karoi in a road accident.

She was a former Zanu PF Women’s League national treasurer and former Hurungwe East legislator.

Mahoka was also pivotal during the last days of President Mugabe’s rule and led a faction that wanted Grace Mugabe to take over power from her husband.

posting on his Twitter account, renowned journalist, Stanley Gama wrote:

Loyalty to the end. Happening now: Former First Lady Grace Mugabe is attending the funeral of her close ally Sarah Mahoka. Grace has rarely been seen in public since her husband President Robert Mugabe died in 2019. Mahoka died in a car accident last week.

It is understood that she was involved in a head-on collision with a haulage truck that encroached onto her lane.

Sources say Mahoka was travelling towards Karoi while the haulage truck was facing Harare.

Mahoka was recalled from Parliament by Zanu PF in 2017. She contested in July 2018 elections as part of the National Patriotic Front and lost the polls.

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa who worked with Mahoka said it was sad to hear that Mahoka had passed away.

Mliswa bemoaned how she won’t be recognised for all her hard work. He said Mahoka deserved a Provincial Hero status for her work.

More: iHarare