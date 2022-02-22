Mnangagwa Sweats Over President Chamisa Powerful Message To Nation

22 February 2022

Wezhira Munya

On Saturday, Zanu PF president Mnangagwa and millions of Zimbabweans attended Citizens Coalition for Change star rally that was addressed by President Chamisa.

Zanu PF president confirmed that he watched President Chamisa’s rally when he addressed bused youth who attended Youth Day yesterday in Harare.

(I have attached video to this article with Zanu PF president Mnangagwa confessing on ZBC TV that he watched President Chamisa’s rally)

In responding to President Chamisa’s rally speech, President Mnangagwa said, “Ndakashaya kuti zvino nhai veduwe komai vake vanoti ndakaberekerei zvohi naChamisa nezuro kana tikasahwina maelections gore tinouya rinoita mheremhere, zvino wagona ukataura kuti unoita mheremhere takotogadziririra ehee”

In respond to Zanu PF president speech, President Chamisa on yesterday’s evening studio 7 news bulletin said, “Ndinoda kutenda vaED Mnangagwa nekuva mutsigiri nemuteveri mukuru webato redu uye muteveri wezvandinotaura….. asi havana kunzwa zvakanaka zvandakataura…. hatitenderi kuba mavhoti zvechisimba uye mutemo unotitendera kuratidzira kana tabirwa maelections. VaMnangagwa ngavauye tivadzidzise mutemo.”

(I have attached studio 7 news bulletin with president Chamisa’s response to ED)

The exchange of words between President Chamisa and President Mnangagwa show that the battle of by elections and 2023 harmonised elections is between these two.

2018 disputed elections is the root cause of the battle of supremacy that we are witnessing between Wamba and Gwena.

Both Wamba and Gwena got 2million votes each in 2018.

It is against this background, that Zanu PF and security forces are blocking President Chamisa’s rallies. In addition, President Chamisa’s supporters and candidates are being arrested across Zimbabwe . Zanu PF and security forces are doing this to instil fear and discourage CCC members from campaigning. But CCC members are stubborn and have resilience.

60 000 strong crowd that attended President Chamisa’s Saturday rally sent shock waves into Zanu PF camp.

Interestingly, President Mnangagwa did not follow his Zanu PF rally that was being addressed by VP Chiwenga in Marondera as he was busy following President Chamisa’s rally.

This shows that there are sharp differences in Zanu PF .

MDC T under Mwonzora is failing to attract 500 people at its rallies. MDC T is experiencing massive defections due to its unpopularity.