Zambia Bound Bus Burnt To Ashes In Zim

Share

By- An Irizar bus travelling from South Africa to Zambia was burnt to ashes along Harare-Chirundu road on Monday.

The police all the people aboard were safe.

Below is the police statement on the case:

The ZRP reports a fire incident that occurred on 21/02/22 at around 0500 hrs, where a Zambia bound Irizar bus towing a trailer, travelling from SA caught fire at the 314 km peg along Harare-Chirundu Rd. All the occupants escaped with no injuries while efforts to extinguish the bus were in vain. The bus, its trailer, all the goods and language were burnt to ashes.