Chamisa Heads For Gokwe

By A Correspondent- CCC President Nelson Chamisa will be at Gokwe centre for the by-election rally this Saturday.

His party’s vice spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba made the announcement.

“This weekend, we will present the Alternative, the Citizens Coalition in Gokwe. The intention, fellow Africans, is to articulate our agenda, introduce our candidate and prepare Zimbabwe for Change,” Siziba posted on his Twitter handle, Tuesday.

