Chamisa, Mnangagwa Square Off In Kwekwe

By A Correspondent- Citizens Coalition for Change President Nelson Chamisa and Zanu PF leader Emerson Mnangagwa are expected to address their party rallies in Kwekwe this weekend.

This was announced by a top Chamisa ally and aspiring Mbizo lawmaker. Settlement Chikwinya on his Facebook page.

Posted Chikwinya:

It’s going to be an exciting Weekend for Kwekwe Residents as @edmnangagwa will address a rally in Mbizo Stadium on 26 February while @nelsonchamisa addresses at Mbizo 4 Shopping Centre on 27/02

Kuzaba lit, ” he said.

