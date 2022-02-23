Chamisa, Mnangagwa Square Off In Kwekwe
By A Correspondent- Citizens Coalition for Change President Nelson Chamisa and Zanu PF leader Emerson Mnangagwa are expected to address their party rallies in Kwekwe this weekend.
This was announced by a top Chamisa ally and aspiring Mbizo lawmaker. Settlement Chikwinya on his Facebook page.
Posted Chikwinya:
It’s going to be an exciting Weekend for Kwekwe Residents as @edmnangagwa will address a rally in Mbizo Stadium on 26 February while @nelsonchamisa addresses at Mbizo 4 Shopping Centre on 27/02
Kuzaba lit, ” he said.