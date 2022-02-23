Chamisa Sunday Rally, ZBC Exposed

By-A report claiming that Citizens for Coalition Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa incited people to use violence to get him into power during a rally in Harare on Sunday is false, CITE has established.

ON SUNDAY EVENING, a ZBC News report claimed Chamisa had incited his supporters to topple the Government during the CCC’s maiden rally at Zimbabwe Grounds, Highfields, Harare. ZBC reported:

While he might have changed the name from the MDC-Alliance to the Citizens Coalition for Change but for Nelson Chamisa old habits die hard and indeed a leopard can never change its spots.

The CCC leader surprised his supporters when he admitted that his party does not have an ideology except when he gets into power Western Countries will give him money.

Like violent student leader he is always been, Chamisa reminded men of violence, his supporters that unleashed on 1 August 2018 and January 2019 by calling on his supporters to topple the Government.

He also called on teachers to go on strike reminding many of the dark days of violent demos that destroyed the economy in early 2000.

Chamisa’s calls for teachers to go on strike confirms utterances by the opposition party masters in the House of Lords who revealed that they were indeed working with Zimbabwe teachers’ unions to destabilize the government.

This is not what Chamisa said according to CITE. On the issue of teachers’ strike and the Government’s threat to fire them, Chamisa was quoted as saying:

I know teachers are suffering, employees are suffering. Do you know that a teacher is not asking for much, teachers are only saying they want their salaries to be returned to the US$540 they used to get when Mugabe was still president.

Chamisa is not hunger, Chamisa is just a person. When people are hungry they have a legitimate reason to demand food.

When we are in power the first thing that we will address is to retain your salaries to what you used to get during Mugabe’s era.

We will review it going forward because teachers are the foundation of a nation, guardians of the destiny of any nation, the campus of civilization.

If there is no teacher there is are politicians, cooks, or builders. Teachers are supposed to be given respect.

On toppling the Government claims, Chamisa was actually referring to anomalies found on the voters’ roll. CITE quoted him as saying:

We commissioned experts to analyse the voters’ roll. I had been tipped off by some senior government officials that the document was being tampered with.

We have infiltrators in government departments — we have infiltrated all government departments.

We will not let ZEC get away with its manipulation. Starting with this by-election, if ZEC does not address these anomalies, it will not be well.

There will be instability in the country. On the issue of voter manipulation, do not panic. We have strategies.

The first strategy is to ensure that ZEC policies are compatible with the Constitution. If they don’t heed our demands, then we will take legal remedies.

But we know that the courts may not be able to deliver justice fairly. We have our own solution. We will go to the streets. We will protest against ZEC.