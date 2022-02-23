Chief Saunyama Persecutes Chamisa Supporters

Share

By- Chief Saunyama of Nyanga is intimidating villagers seen wearing yellow.

It is said that Chief Saunyama in Nyanga has banned his subjects from putting on yellow, he is intimidating CCC members or potential members big time.

This is rural Nyanga iyo yepa Chikore and Nhanhombe River area, kusvika uko kunana Dumba Area. Lets spread this message.

This insane Chief is forcing those putting yellow to pay some goats and cash, hanzi yellow yakurewa kuti makuita support Chamisa.

He must be stopped.