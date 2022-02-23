EU Calls For Reforms Have Fallen On Deaf Zanu Ears- Left Out Partners In Crime MDC/ CCC

Share

By Nomusa Garikai- The EU calls on the Zimbabwe government to implement the EU 2018 election recommendation but to no avail because they are ignoring Zanu PF’s political partner – it takes two to tango!

“The EU follows closely the electoral agenda in Zimbabwe and stands ready to continue its support to electoral reforms – an important pillar to strengthen democracy – based on the recommendations of the 2018 EU Election Observation Mission. The EU is preparing for a follow-up mission,” reads the EU’s recent statement.

“Moreover, the EU welcomes the reassurances given by the authorities of Zimbabwe that they will be inviting international electoral observers for the 2023 elections including an EU Election Observation Mission.”

The recommendations of the 2018 EU Election Observer Mission are absolutely necessary if Zimbabwe is to hold free, fair and credible elections. Not even token reforms have been implemented.

On the other hand, it is no secret that Zanu PF will be risking losing the elections if the regime was to implement these recommendations. The EU pressure on Zanu PF to implement the recommendations is reduced if not totally neutralized by Zimbabwe’s opposition’s determination to participate in these elections knowing fully well not only that Zanu PF was rigging but more significantly that by participating they were giving Zanu PF legitimacy.

Zimbabwe’s opposition has been participating in these flawed elections for selfish reasons.



“The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn’t now do the obvious – withdraw from the elections,” confessed David Coltart in his book The Struggle Continues 50 years of Tyranny in Zimbabwe. Coltart is a former MDC – Ncube Senator and Minister of Education in the 2008 to 2013 GNU.



“The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility.”

EU’s call for election reforms and free and fair elections is falling on deaf Zanu PF and MDC/CCC ears; as long as Chamisa and company continue participating to give Zanu PF legitimacy there will never be free, fair and credible elections. It is high time that EU acknowledged for there to be meaningful political change in Zimbabwe pressure must be brought to bear on both Zanu PF and the MDC/CCC because there is a symbiotic relationship between the two.

Zimbabwe is standing on the edge of the precipitous abyss and another rigged election may well send the nation tumbling over the edge. Both Zanu PF and MDC/CCC must now be told in no uncertain terms that they each have a role to play in making sure 2023 elections are free, fair and credible.