Muchinguri- Kashiri “Threatens Opposition With Gun”

Tinashe Sambiri|Zanu PF chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has threatened the opposition with the gun.

The Zanu PF official stunned all and sundry after claiming her party will not concede defeat in the coming polls.

Muchinguri- Kashiri further claimed that the pen cannot change the current political scenario.

The Zanu PF chairperson accused the opposition of calling for sanctions on Harare.

Analysts Muchinguri-Kashiri’s utterances indicate Zanu PF has been shaken by President Nelson Chamisa’s rally.

She wrote on Twitter:

“Wapwere weZimbabwe wango ziwa the party to vote for. Zimbabwe yaka uya ngehondo saka haizo endaba ngeball point pen!!

The regime change agenda will not be tolerated. This is a threat to our sovereignty. Western sponsored imperialist backed CCC will never rule this country. Never!

Kuvotera wanhu wanoda masanctions kusafunga.”