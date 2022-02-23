Mwonzora Is Zanu PF

Tinashe Sambiri|Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora’s world is collapsing around him.

At the weekend he was ditched by a senior MDC T official- alongside 30 members of the party.

Wlbert Mutero the former MDC T district chairperson in Highfield East has officially joined CCC.

He joined the Yellow Revolution with 30 people.

Mutero said: “We have joined President Chamisa’s party because of it’s popularity and capacity to dislodge Zanu PF and bring total transformation in Zimbabwe.”

“l left Mwonzora’s party because of its proximity to Zanu PF. There are lot of conflicts in MDC T and they have no solid structures across Zimbabwe.”