ZimEye
No learning is taking place in our schools.The threats from @psczimbabwe & the backtracking of some Unions didn't change anything.We still call upon gvt to genuinely trs & find common ground.Our humble demand is the restoration of pre October 2018 salaries.#SaveOurEducationZW pic.twitter.com/WRRomVXft0— Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe,ARTUZ (@ARTUZ_teachers) February 23, 2022
No learning is taking place in our schools.The threats from @psczimbabwe & the backtracking of some Unions didn't change anything.We still call upon gvt to genuinely trs & find common ground.Our humble demand is the restoration of pre October 2018 salaries.#SaveOurEducationZW pic.twitter.com/WRRomVXft0