Two SA Based Zim Footballers Killed In One Week

By- Another Zimbabwean footballer, Donald Malajila, was shot dead in Cape Town, South Africa, on Saturday.

The former Dynamos youth player was the brother to former Warriors star Cuthbert.

Donald (29), went out on Saturday but did not come back. Soccer24 quotes his close friend as saying:

Donny left home on Saturday but never returned. We started looking for him the next day, we saw his car parked on the edge of the road. It was locked but he wasn’t in it.

We then made a report to the police. On Monday, we were told his body had been found, we went to the nearby mortuary and it was there. He had no form of identification on him, but we managed to identify his body.

Malajila’s death comes barely a week after former Warriors left-back Charles Yohane was shot and killed in an apparent hijack in Soweto.

He was 48 years old.

According to reports coming from South Africa, Yohane was hijacked and kidnapped and later killed by the hijackers. His body was discovered on Monday in Mzimhlophe, Soweto.

Many Zimbabweans including business people have been killed in South Africa over the years.

More: Soccer24