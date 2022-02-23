Zebras To Appoint Rahman Gumbo As Head Coach?

Former Warriors coach Rahman Gumbo has been linked with coaching Botswana national team.

According to BW Football Magazine, the Zimbabwean gaffer has become a favourite to take over the reins permanently following the resignation of Adel Amrouche.

Teenage Mpote has been holding forth on an interim basis.

The publication adds that the Botswana Football Association is yet to contact Gumbo directly about the position.

The coach, however, has resolved to say nothing publicly until the BFA approaches him formally.

Gumbo is currently the head coach of Sua Flamingoes in the top-flight league.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Rahman Gumbo