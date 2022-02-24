CCC Ready To Bury Zanu PF

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens Coalition For Change vice chairperson Hon Job Sikhala has declared that Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF party will be “buried” in the coming by-elections.

Sikhala affectionately known as Wiwa declared:

Be reassured ZANU PF will be heavily defeated on the 26th of March 2022, and in 2023 as well.

The defeat will be so heavy.”

Hon Sikhala also described one Mabhatiri as a true soldier of the people’s struggle.

“My Yellow Sunday Rally man of the day.

His name is Mabhatiri. He cycled all the way from Seke to Zimbabwe Grounds on his bicycle.

The man has been a fighter for democracy for years.

Lets give him likes for his display of commitment.

Keep going Mabhatiri .”