CROCODILE DEMONS

Rooster wakes me wondering

probing what defeats me.

Is it the King Crocodile image

that stares back at me

when I look in the cracked mirror?

Is it my frame, so weak and hapless

like the proverbial Oliver Twist step?

Is it the palace Demoness that encircles me

with her contagious greedness?

Is it the thorn harvest that haunts the State relentlessly

every day and every night?

Is it the ballot fever

Or the bullet fear?

Is it the tear marks on my cheeks

the wooden trophies of my past agony?

Is it our time wasted to nothing by aqua reptile

not even attempting to benefit humanity?

It is how we’ve failed ourselves

By suffocating in the Crocodile’s armpits!

It’s how we’ve allowed them to define me

Through their harlots petticoats!

The scarffed have killed God

For greed of wine and gold!

By Collen Kajokoto

* The author is a Zimbabwe persecuted poet and human rights defender. He writes from an undisclosed location