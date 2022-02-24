Five Family Members Perish In Gas Explosion

By A Correspondent- Five Waterfalls family members have been killed in a cooking gas explosion.

The sad incident was announced by the police on their tweeter account Thursday.

“The ZRP confirms the death of five family members in a gas explosion at number 15484 Eyestone Farm, Waterfalls on 23/02/22 at 2030 hours. More details to follow”, said the police.

