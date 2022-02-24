Four Mnangagwa Aides Die In Horror Crash

Share

By- First lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s aides have died on the spot in an accident in Nyanga.

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the President and cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, said the accident occurred early morning today while the staffers were on their way to an event where the first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa was due to handover donations to 20 households in Ruwangwe today.

Below is the press statement from the OPC:

The Office of the President and Cabinet regrets to announce the death of four of its Staff Members from a road accident which occurred early this morning at a black spot near Regina Coeli Mission along the Nyanga-Ruwangwe Road. The deceased were part of an Office Team delivering goods for the less privileged in Ruwangwe Community under the First Lady’s Community Assistance and Empowerment Programme when a State Residences truck overturned. The four died on the accident scene, with another two officers who have since been evacuated to Regina Coeli Mission Hospital, sustaining serious injuries. The Office will, in due course, provide more details on this tragic accident which is already being investigated by the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

The First Lady who was scheduled to interact with about 20 households in Ruwangwe today, was still in Nyanga Town at the time of the accident. The Office wishes to express its deepest, heartfelt condolences to families of the deceased who are being reached over the incident. In the same vein, the Office wishes the two injured Officers speedy recovery. Measures are underway to ensure the injured Officers secure best care.