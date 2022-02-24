Gas Explosion Wipes Out Entire Family In Waterfalls

A family of five was killed in a gas explosion on Wednesday night, police said.

Police and the fire brigade were called to the house at Eyestone Farm in Waterfalls at around 8.30PM after reports of a fire.

Emergency services arrived to find the two-roomed cottage engulfed in flames.

“It’s unfortunate that the gas cylinder which exploded was positioned next to the door, which cut out the family’s escape route,” police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

The victims have been named as Kudzai Gozvora, 35, his wife Shupikai Makwara, 30, and their children Valentine, 10, Monalisa, 7, and Massive who was one-year-old.

Many households have been forced to use gas for cooking owing to high electricity tariffs or erratic power supply.

-Zimlive