JUST IN: Four Mnangagwa Staffers Die In Road Accident

Four staffers from the Office of the President and Cabinet have died in an accident which occurred at a blackspot along Nyanga-Ruwangwe Road.

According to Chief Secretary Dr Misheck Sibanda, the accident occurred early morning today while the staffers were on their way to an event where the first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa was due to handover donations to 20 households in Ruwangwe today.

Below is the press statement from the OPC: