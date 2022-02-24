Telecel Public Relations Boss Dies

By A Correspondent- Telecel Public Relations Manager Mrs Zitha Dube has died.

Mrs Dube collapsed and died at her home in Monaville yesterday.

The development was revealed by Telecel Director and IPRCZ Board member Christopher Ribatika who said:

Good Morning Colleagues.

It is with a heavy heart that i announce the passing on of Mrs Zitha Dube. Mrs Dube was Telecel Public Relations Manager and a member on the IPRCZ group.

May her dearest soul rest in eternal peace.

Regards Christopher Ribatika IPRCZ Board Member, Telecel Director