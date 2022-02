Watch: Nobody Can stop Nero – Cucsman

Tinashe Sambiri|Prolific and creative contemporary artist Cucsman believes President Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens’ Coalition For Change is unstoppable.

In the video footage below, Cucsman mocks Zanu PF apparatchiks for wasting time attempting to arrest change.

“No body can stop Nero” is Cucsman’s message in the footage.

Zanu PF bigwigs, including Mr Mnangagwa, are losing sleep over President Chamisa’s rising popularity.