Zanu PF MP’s Wife In CCC Regalia

By A Correspondent- A Zanu PF aspiring MP for Mrewa South Nyasha Musoka’s wife at the weekend attended a campaign rally in yellow.

Yellow is was a colour adopted by Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change CCC party.

The pictures were posted by Zanu PF’ propaganda social media platforms managers.

“Meet your Murehwa South incoming MP‼️

Murehwa South ZANU PF Candidate Cde Nyasha Musoka and his wife,” Zanu PF posted.

https://twitter.com/zanupf_patriots/status/1496497599754428423/photo/1