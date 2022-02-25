Auxillia Mnangagwa Speaks On Nyanga Accident

By A Correspondent- First lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has sent condolences messages to families of her four aides who died in a car accident in Nyanga Thursday.

Below is Auxillia’s message:

The tragic accident which claimed the lives of my four staff members is a big loss to my office and the nation as a whole.

The staff members whose commitment to duty was exceptional were part of a dedicated team which played a pivotal role in assisting my office to realise its goals.

As a mother, I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of my children.

I would like to express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that they will find comfort in the knowledge that their loved ones passed away while serving the nation.

May their souls rest in eternal peace.