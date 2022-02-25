Charles Yohane Body Arrives In Harare

The body of the late former Warriors left back Charles Yohane, who was killed in apparent carjacking in South Africa, arrived in Harare this morning.

The former Bidvest Wits captain was 48.

His body was repatriated by South Africa-based Zimbabwe funeral company Zororo Phumulani.

Waiting for the body at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport were former players including Alois Bunjira, Dumisani Mpofu and Innocent Chikoya.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

