Ghosts And Centurians On ZEC Voters’ Roll

By- The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, ZEC has brewed another shocker after its voters’ roll has revealed that there were 3 253 people aged 100 years or more.

Eleven (11) of those are older than the oldest surviving person in the world on record, Japanese Kane Tanaka, who turned 119 on January 2.

ZEC chief elections officer (CEO) Utoile Silaigwana was not picking up calls for clarification.

A total of 3112 people are aged between 101 and 110 years while 130 are between 111 and 120.

Meanwhile, ZEC has been so far failed to explain voters roll anomalies identified by online pressure group Team Pachedu over the past weeks.

It claimed that the commission had redirected 170 000 voters from their registered polling stations to those outside their constituency and or wards, some as far as 100km apart.

Team Pachedu also highlighted questionable registration patterns including hundreds of residents of Chinotimba who share the same house voting in different wards.

ZEC dismissed the allegations as malice.

More: NewZimbabwe