Gospel Musician Arrest For Car Theft

By-Gospel musician Trymore Bande has been arrested for stealing a car.

Bande appeared in court on Thursday on allegations of vanishing with a Mercedes Benz from a car sale after misrepresenting to the seller that he wanted to buy the car.

Bande appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with car theft.

He allegedly stole the US$2 500 car from Moffat Dzidzai, of Chitungwiza.

Bande was not asked to plead to the charges.