NetOne Announces Obscene Data Prices

By A Correspondent| State run mobile network operator Netone has hiked its data prices with the cheapest One-Fi package which is 10 gigabytes going for ZWL$16250 while the most expensive which is 80 gigabytes now costing ZWL$99000.

Using the official exchange rate of ZWL$125/US$1, 10 gigabytes now costs US$130 while using the parallel market exchange rate of ZWL$230/US$1, the same package costs US$70.

The 25 gigabytes package will cost US$325 using official exchange rate and US$170 using parallel exchange rate.

When the One-Fi package was launched a few years back, the 10 gig was selling for between US$10 and US$15 while 25 gig was going for US$25.

Below are the new packages from NetOne