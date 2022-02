No Car Rally, No Toy-Toying: Police Restricts Linda Masarira’s Star Rally

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has restricted the Linda Masarira led LEAD party’s star rally that was set for the dormitory surburb of Epworth.

According to a police letter to LEAD, they are not supposed to toy-toy and hold a car rally but confine to the stated venue and time.

Below is the full police letter;