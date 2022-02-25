Police Speak On Auxillia Mnangagwa Motorcade Accident

By A Correspondent-The police have confirmed an accident that happened along Nyanga-Rwenya road on Thursday morning.

In a statement, ZRP said the fatal road traffic accident occurred at the 36 km peg along Nyanga-Rwenya Rd, Nyanga, at about 0523 hours.

“A motorist, who was driving an Isuzu 850 lorry, with five passengers on board, lost control of the vehicle and sideswiped a stationary Toyota Hiace vehicle. The truck overturned once and landed on its roof in a ditch. The driver of the lorry and three passengers died on the spot. Bodies of the victims were referred to Nyanga District Hospital for post-mortem, and names will be announced after their next of kin have been advised,” said ZRP.

Thursday morning, the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) said four members of the OPC who were part of an Office Team delivering goods for the less privileged in Ruwangwe Community under the First Lady’s Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Community Assistance and Empowerment Programme.