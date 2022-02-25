Pomp And Fanfare At Madzibaba Birthday Bash

By A Correspondent- Even though he has grown to be loved by many people from across the country for his unique healing, Bulawayo cleric Madzibaba Emmanuel Mutumwa decided to skip pomp and fanfare when he observed his 30th birthday on Saturday last week.

The leader of the Johanne Masowe eChishanu Apostolic Church celebrated his birthday with an explosive healing and deliverance service which saw an outpouring of testimonies, signs and wonders punctuating his shrine in Bulawayo’s Selbourne Park suburb.

Those who were being delivered started manifesting and vomiting.

For a man who started from a very humble and poor beginning, it should not surprise anyone that his 30th birthday was supposed to be celebrated amid extravagance.

However, instead of throwing a lavish party and celebrating it with family and friends, Madzibaba Mutumwa decided to extend his love and affection to the sick by blessing and healing them.

Also, instead of donning the latest designer suit as it has become a norm with some prominent figures when celebrating their birthdays, Madzibaba Mutumwa was clad in white robes.

The colourful event was also graced by thousands, among them pastors from different local churches and neighbouring countries such as South Africa and Botswana.

Former war veterans’ leader and Zanu-PF Bulawayo province chairman Jabulani Sibanda, Zanu-PF members Elifasi Mashaba and Ernest Shora also attended the event.

Madzibaba Mutumwa made a grand entry at the shrine at around 1.30 pm appearing in a new white Mercedes Benz branded: “Happy Birthday Great Prophet, Bishop Mutumwa a very humble man of God.

You redeemed so many souls by healing the sick and giving to the poor and preaching the word of God”.

When he arrived, there was a near stampede as congregants and those who were sick jostled to greet him and touch his garment in the belief that they would be healed.

Some even got trampled as they tried to get closer to him. The sick believed that by just touching his garment they would be healed and invite good fortune and prosperity.

“I have been healed, praise God,” shouted one of the female congregants who claimed she had been healed of cancer.

Another congregant also remarked: “We will be blessed, and our prayers will be answered by just touching his garment.

We should be grateful to the Prophet, who has taught us, led us, and made a significant change that we call a transformation from darkness into a new era of light.”

Madzibaba Mutumwa started the service with a thanksgiving prayer which was led by some senior members of his church.

Delivering his special birthday message, the man of God stated: “Birthdays are a time to reflect on the memories of yesterday, the joys of today and the dreams of tomorrow. But for me my birthday is a time to heal and bless the sick and to deliver those who need to be delivered. I want to thank you for gracing this occasion.”

He went on to lead the mass prayer that saw many sick people being healed.

Many people with conditions ranging from disability, terminal illnesses, blindness, to marital problems, among others, claimed to have been assisted.

Those who received healing testified during the service whose highlight was the cutting of the birthday cake by the prophet who was flanked by his father and mother, among others.

The man-of-cloth also received praise and presents from the pastors, members of his church and guests who attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Madzibaba Mutumwa said he was happy to celebrate his birthday in a different way for the first time in his life.

He said he decided to forego extravagance as a humble reminder of how privileged his life was.

“I am grateful to my followers and that’s why I decided to spend this special day of my life with them, blessing them and healing the sick and preaching the word of God,” said Madzibaba Mutumwa.