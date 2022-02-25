Tragedy As ZIMSEC Examiner Succumbs To High Blood Pressure

Share

Teachers marking the ‘O’ Level Shona Paper 2 at Masvingo Teachers College were up in arms with their employer ZIMSEC on Monday this week accusing the exanimation board of being inconsiderate after it delayed paying markers until one of them who was a high Blood Pressure patient died while complaining of late payment of their allowances.

The teachers coming from schools across the country refused to mark the papers and gathered in a tent singing, and chanting slogans.

Mutsa Chibvure who came from Mutare died while on duty and the teachers are alleging that ZIMSEC never made any contribution to cover for the funeral but instead the markers had to contribute to cover for the funeral of one of their own.- credit: Masvingo Mirror