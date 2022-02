Trial of CCC Masvingo Members Postponed To March 29

Tinashe Sambiri| The trial of three Citizens’ Coalition For Change members, Aleck Tabe, Mr Nerupandai and Mrs Chakabuda has been postponed to March 29.

The three were arrested in Masvingo Urban Constituency for allegedly addressed an illegal meeting last month.

“Aleck Tabe , Mrs Chakabuda and Mr Nerupandai

Appeared at Masvingo Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Their trial has been postponed to March 29,” a CCC member said.