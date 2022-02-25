UEFA Moves Champions League Final From Russia To France

Share

UEFA has selected Paris to host the 2022 Champions League final after deciding to move the blockbuster match away from St Petersburg. The governing body has changed venues for the biggest event on the club football calendar amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The final was scheduled to be played at the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg – an impressive stadium built for the 2018 World Cup.

But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shocked millions, with 137 Ukrainians – soldiers and civilians – confirmed dead after the first day of conflict.

And amid the worrying friction, UEFA has stripped the former of the honour of hosting the elite event, with the French capital a worthy replacement.

Following a UEFA Executive Committee meeting on Friday, UEFA has confirmed the May 28 Champions League showcase will take place at the Stade de France.

statement read: “The UEFA Executive Committee today held an extraordinary meeting following the grave escalation of the security situation in Europe.

“The UEFA Executive Committee decided to relocate the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Men’s Champions League from Saint Petersburg to Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

“The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday, May 28 at 21:00 CET.

Express UK