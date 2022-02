Advocate “Fulcrum” Thabani Mpofu At Chamisa Gokwe Rally

By A Correspondent- Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa’s legal advisor, Advocate Thabani Mpofu, has joined the CCC President at his Gokwe centre rally.

Posting on his Twitter handle today, advocate Mpofu said he was happy to associate with Chamisa.

“Ndafunga kumusha kuGokwe. Exciting times ahead!!!! Happy Sabbath Citizens,” Advocate Mpofu posted

