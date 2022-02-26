CCC Rescues Zimbabweans In Ukraine

Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens’ Coalition For Change Diaspora Network has put in place measures to rescue Zimbabweans trapped in Ukraine.

Russian troops attacked Ukraine on Thursday.

The Citizens’ Coalition For Change Diaspora Network is also providing food to Zimbabweans in Ukraine.

Read statement below:

CCC Diaspora Network for Change

Our team on their way to the border to collect those arriving, a lot of traffic coming from the border.

Look for our Zim Flag when you arrive! We are waiting for you, accomodation and food will be provided after arrival.

A very important message from our team, please listen carefully and share widely.

Currently we are attending to all Zimbabweans in Ukraine! Call/WhatsApp +4915736995414.

We are offering help 24hrs!

This is what the border looks like right now!

We won’t rest untill every Zimbabwean is safe.

