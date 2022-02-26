Disband ZEC- CCC

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change( Namibia) has pointed out that ZEC is failing to perform its duties in line with expected constitutional principles.

In a statement on Saturday morning, CCC Namibia said ZEC must be disbanded…

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) must be disbanded:Citizens Coalition For Change (CCC) Namibia echoes!

26 February 2022

Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia(CCC) comprehends that the constitutional functions of the purported independent body ZEC are as follows: 1)Preparing for conducting and supervising all elections in Zimbabwe and referendums.2)Ensuring that elections are free, fair, transparent, credible and perfect in accordance with the law.

This however, has not transpired as Yellow Revolutionaries and other stakeholders claim that the institution is biased in favour of Zanupf serial elections fraudsters. Our message is very clear, ZEC should religiously follow the constitution in the country by ensuring that elections are free, fair and credible.

Multiple irregularities from ZEC in terms of directing and controlling voter registration become a clear testament that the organisation does not respect the constitution of the country. It has dismally failed to direct and control voter registration since the inception of the democratic project then led by the late Icon Dr Morgan Tsvangirai, may his dear soul rest in power. The country has experienced voter apathy because ZEC does not conduct voter education to lure virgin voters and the obvious reason is their empathy to the unpopular Harare regime.Citizens Coalition For Change (CCC)Namibia demands that releasing voters rolls and registers should be done within the confines of the supreme law. We absolutely condemn the excess rigging through the capture of the body.

Moreover, Citizens Coalition For Change (CCC) Namibia alleges ZEC of providing inaccurate, inadequate and biased information to the electorate favouring the incumbent party. It must be clear to the citizenry that the operations of the body should be in compliance with the ZEC Act which has been abandoned taking instructions straight from the Shake Shake Building! We demand an independent body that represents and protects the will of the people. In short ZEC must be disbanded for abusing the constitution.

Against its mandate to keep the public informed about preparations of elections, ZEC has chosen to ignore the masses.

There is no voter registration campaign launched by ZEC, the registration centres remain hidden and inaccessible from the general populace which is a deliberate ploy to promote voter apathy.Before the registration blitz was launched in February, only 63 registration centres out of the expected 2000 were pathetic for an election body that claims to be independent from the Harare regime. Results of votes are always a challenge and all matters concerning the work of the commission are questionable. In 2008, the poll results took a month and a half before they are published which is quite satanic in a democracy.

On numerous occasions the ZEC has been dubbed captured by the clueless Zanupf and their independence questioned by the alternatives as well as international independent media. ZEC never condemned Zanupf political violence and intimidation of voters prior and post elections. Citizens Coalition For Change (CCC) Namibia believes that the June 2008 elections

could not be conducted fairly due to high levels of torture and forced disappearances. We believe that the violence was state- sponsored, and in most cases they are sponsored by the state militia. We are seriously condemning this tomfoolery.

Furthermore, Citizens Coalition For Change (CCC) Namibia would like to warn members of the police, Zimbabwe National Army,and prison officers to resist being compelled to vote for Zanupf thugocrats. We absolutely blame Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC )for completely failing to condemn public confessions among Zanupf officials that Mr Mnangagwa will continue to rule regardless of electoral results, which has energised counterfeit war veterans and poor Zanupf youths to provoke politically motivated violence. The defence minister Oppah Muchinguri made it clear that elections do not have any ritualistic aspect to transform Zimbabwe since Zanupf thugs will not give away power to the Yellow Marine astute leader President Advocate Nelson Chamisa even if he wins in 2023. This must be resisted with all the reserved energy and determination.

Citizens Coalition For Change (CCC) Namibia also believes that the commission has failed to conduct it’s duties of regulating efficiently since it didn’t act on the bias, such as the censored state-run Herald newspaper, which they are required to exercise in their mandate.

The captured media is wholely one-sided and subjective in favour of Zanupf and the current president. We totally blame ZEC for publishing incorrect figures of registered voters, inciting racial, religious and political hatred among citizens. We also want to applaud Team paChedu for unearthing the shenanigans of the compromised Zimbabwe Electoral Commission who are busy transferring voters without their consent. This attempt to rig the will of the people shall be exposed and challenged before the by-elections in March.

In a nutshell, Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia urges all social democrats across the globe to put pressure on ZEC as a way of forcing ZEC to bring comprehensive political and electoral reforms. We should push for more registration centres and these must be accessible as well. It is unexpected that citizens struggle to register to vote in an independent country.

As a district, we encourage the downtrodden teachers, nurses, doctors and the rest of the civil service to take voting seriously. Usually, civil servants are deployed are polling officers and they are deliberately displaced from their polling stations as a result they are denied their fundamental right to vote. We reiterate that voting is part of independence! Civil servants should participate in voting so that they transfigure their livelihoods by voting for the change that delivers.#YellowSaturdayInGokwe.

Citizens Coalition For Change ( CCC)Namibia

Rundu Branch Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya